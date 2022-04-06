2022 VISTA Millennial Superstars: Ryan Leithead

Image via Mitchell Phillips, VISTA.Today

Kimberton native and Phoenixville High School graduate Ryan Leithead is a Senior Sales Manager for Siemens Industry , where he leads a team of sales executives and business development managers focused on the fire, life safety, and security marketplace.

Image via VISTA Today

“I find it very rewarding to be able to help make buildings and the occupants safer with the technology and services we provide,” he said.

Leithead, who began working when he was 14 years old at Genuardi’s, earned two degrees from Montgomery College in Maryland: Fire Protection Technology and Emergency Services Management.

He credits a friend and mentor, Dave Tworkowski, for having the biggest impact on his career.

“Dave was a firefighter with me in Maryland and has been a mentor during our firefighting careers,” said Leithead. “He guided me into a fire alarm sales role and multiple leadership positions in the industry over the years.”

His proudest professional achievement is using his expertise in life safety to help protect buildings and their occupants, while also being nationally recognized as a leader in the industry.

His favorite Chester County restaurants are the Kimberton Inn and Ron’s Original Bar & Grille in Exton.

Leithead and the rest of the 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars will be honored at the Awards Reception & Celebration held outdoors on Tuesday, May 10 at Penn State Great Valley. The in-person event will feature food trucks, drinks, touchless registration, a VIP tent, and boundless opportunities to network. It will also be live-streamed.

