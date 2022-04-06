ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This anti-snoring device will help you - and your partner - get a good night’s sleep again

You may love your significant other, but nothing makes you want to run away from them forever like the sound of their loud, disruptive snoring at 2 a.m. And if you're the snorer between the two of you, it's only a matter of time before your partner suggests you sleep on the couch until you figure that situation out.

An end to annoying snoring is in sight, and it doesn't require you to wear an uncomfortable mouth guard or awkward nasal strips. Say hello to the Snore Circle , the modern-day solution to this noisy, ever-present problem. Simply stick this little gizmo underneath your chin, and wait for it to detect any snoring through muscle movement, then it'll get right to work. For a limited time, it's on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $119).

Upon detecting snoring, the Snore Circle emits a tiny electric current to stimulate the nerves in your chin, opening up your airway. And while this may sound intense, it's completely safe and doesn't hurt at all, and it comes with 30 different intensity levels to perfectly match what you need. And unlike many other snoring aids out there, the Snore Circle is incredibly comfortable to wear thanks to its conductive stripe that sticks comfortably and never slides off while you snooze.

Another great advantage to using the Snore Circle is the fact that you can monitor your snoring through its accompanying app, allowing you to see how much you snore throughout the night and more. And to make things even easier, the gadget features magnetic charging, just like many of your other everyday electronics , and takes just two hours to gather enough juice to last an entire night.

From light snorers to the people that love them, the Snore Circle can be a great way to help you finally get great rest at night. It's no wonder it earned over $100,000 in backing during its launch on IndieGoGo in addition to countless five-star reviews.

Sleep easy with the Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus , now 15% off at just $99.99.

Prices subject to change.

Community Policy