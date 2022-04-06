ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

63-year-old dies after being doused with hot oil

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kevin S. Held
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEQRr_0f1PML0a00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — A 63-year-old St. Louis woman has died less than a month after having hot oil dumped on her.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the attack happened just after midnight on March 7 at an assisted-living facility located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The woman, identified as Doren Davis, was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for severe burns. Officers learned Davis and the suspect in the incident were roommates.

Infant in stroller hit, child in critical condition after pedestrian crash

Police said the roommate told officers she was upset with Davis over a personal matter and admitted to pouring hot cooking oil on Davis.

Davis died of her injuries Sunday. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The roommate was arrested the day of the attack and remains in custody with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Hot Oil#Cooking Oil#Traffic Accident#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Davenport Journal

After they told her they were being trafficked and homeless, mother offered two girls a place to stay, but they took off with her baby in the middle of the night

The unfortunate mother offered the two girls a place to stay when they asked for help. Both teenagers, 14-year-old and 16-year-old, claimed they were being trafficked and that they were homeless. The mom never would’ve guessed that they would take off with her child in the middle of the night. When the mother woke up the following morning, she was shocked as her infant son was nowhere to be found and neither were the two young girls.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
People

School Bus Driver Dies After Students Steer Bus to Safety During Medical Emergency

Arthur McDougall, a school bus driver in the small town of Topsham, Maine, died shortly after experiencing a medical event behind the wheel on Monday. He was 77. "It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Arthur McDougall, our bus driver who was transported to the hospital this morning, has passed away," Maine School Administrative District 75 interim Superintendent Bob Lucy wrote on Facebook on Monday.
TOPSHAM, ME
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy