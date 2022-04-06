ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kim Kardashian shows support for Texas woman on death row

By Nexstar Media Wire, Paola Cepeda
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( KVEO ) — Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to show support for Melissa Lucio , who is on death row for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Lucio was convicted in 2008, and her execution date is April 27, when she is set to receive a lethal injection.

During her litigation, Lucio earned notoriety as the first Hispanic woman on death row in Texas. Her story became the subject of the 2020 documentary “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”

In 2007, Lucio’s 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, was found with bruises and bite marks, and a pathologist testified that it was the worst case of child abuse she’d ever seen, reported Nexstar station KXAN .

Lucio has denied she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter, and her lawyers are hopeful new evidence will stop her execution.

According to court records, Lucio, who was on drugs at the time of her daughter’s death, told police the girl fell down the stairs. She later admitted to spanking the child, somewhat forcefully, according to the KXAN report.

In this undated photograph, Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio is holding one of her sons, John. Lucio is set to be executed on April 27 for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah. Prosecutors say Lucio fatally beat Mariah but Lucio has long denied that, saying her daughter died from injuries sustained during a fall down a flight of stairs. Her lawyers say Lucio’s history of sexual and physical abuse led to her giving an unreliable confession. They hope to persuade the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott to either grant an execution reprieve or commute her sentence. (Photo courtesy of the family of Melissa Lucio via AP)

Previously, during hours of questioning, Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her daughter.

Her lawyers have said, Lucio, worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter, finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” she responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.

In a Twitter thread Monday night, Kardashian went over the case and encouraged her followers to sign the petition.

“I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you,” said Kardashian. “It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering.”

She also spoke to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , asking him to stop the execution. Twenty-seven states allow the death penalty, with Texas leading the nation in executions.

Kardashian has previously spoken out on other death row cases in Texas such as that of Rodney Reed and Ruben Gutierrez .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

