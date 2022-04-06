ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman, 70, stabbed in unprovoked attack on Brooklyn street, suspect sought

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYv0i_0f1PMDwm00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 70-year-old woman was stabbed in the middle of the afternoon during an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The random attack happened on March 30 just after 1 p.m. on 53rd Street and Eighth Avenue where the victim was walking down the street.

Police said the suspect came up to the woman from behind, stabbing her in the back with an unknown object causing bleeding and pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDTRV_0f1PMDwm00
Surveillance image of suspect Photo credit NYPD

She was transported to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.
Authorities are searching for the suspect described as being in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Video shows man rip hair from victim’s head during assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday. The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man attacks victim with machete at Penn Station: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A man attacked a person with a machete inside Penn Station, causing a severe laceration to the victim’s head, the NYPD said. The machete attack in Midtown Manhattan happened on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., police said. The suspect approached a 46-year-old man on the staircase at the 34th Street-Penn Station 1 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man hit with brick, punched in Manhattan, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was hit to the head with a brick during an attack in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to police. The 60-year-old victim was standing along Seventh Avenue near West 132nd Street when a man suddenly hit him with a brick in the head and punched him multiple times, video of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
UPI News

Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar

March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized. The victims included a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the left hand, and a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy