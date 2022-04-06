Woman, 70, stabbed in unprovoked attack on Brooklyn street, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 70-year-old woman was stabbed in the middle of the afternoon during an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The random attack happened on March 30 just after 1 p.m. on 53rd Street and Eighth Avenue where the victim was walking down the street.

Police said the suspect came up to the woman from behind, stabbing her in the back with an unknown object causing bleeding and pain.

Surveillance image of suspect Photo credit NYPD

She was transported to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.

Authorities are searching for the suspect described as being in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).