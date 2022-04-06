ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Oklahoma House passes anti-abortion bill on same day as pro-choice rally

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brent Skarky/KFOR
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – One of the strongest anti-abortion bills in the country is headed to the Oklahoma governor’s desk.

The Oklahoma State House of Representatives passed a State Senate holdover bill from last session that would make nearly all abortions illegal in Oklahoma.

New York City invites Floridians to move over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

On a day when a large abortion rights rally was scheduled for the Oklahoma State Capitol, lawmakers in the House passed the bill that basically serves as a ban on abortion, with the exception of those performed to save the life of the mother.

“Senate Bill 612 would make abortion entirely illegal,” Republican state Rep. Jim Olsen said on the House floor Tuesday.

The bill makes it a felony for doctors to perform abortions, penalized by up to 10 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines. The measure passed 70-14 and now heads to the Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

“Oklahoma has overwhelmingly and repeatedly decided that we don’t want to be killing babies. There is no higher purpose that a legitimate government has than to protect innocent life,” said Olsen.

Gov. Stitt has indicated that he’s likely to sign the bill into law. But former governor Mary Fallin vetoed a similar bill in 2016.

$300k available in The GIANT Company’s Healing the Planet grant program

The Oklahoma House also passed the bill moments before pro-choice groups rallied on the south steps of the capitol, activists bussing in with signs and chants.

“A slew of anti-abortion bills have been sailing through the House and the Senate chambers, and we are here to make it known that it’s our bodies, our futures,” said Priya Desai of Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice.

Organizers say at least 20 bills restricting abortion were introduced this session with eight moving forward. Planned parenthood officials added that since Texas passed their restrictive laws seven months ago, they have been seeing more Texans than Oklahomans at their clinics.

“We are doing all we can to stand up for the patients we serve and all the communities here in Oklahoma that will be affected if we lose abortion here at home,” said Emily Wales of Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYDbm_0f1PMAIb00
An Oklahoma woman speaks out at the State Capitol against a bill that makes abortions illegal in Oklahoma. (KFOR)

The bill was the only one heard on the house floor Tuesday. Opponents say that’s no coincidence.

“That was their flex but our flex is this! Our flex is coming together,” said Tamya Cox-Toure of ACLU Oklahoma.

“It was certainly planned. The legislature knows that we are gathering today and there is a level of fear,” said Wales.

Alec Baldwin wants Wyoming defamation lawsuit dismissed

Olsen, however, said there was no “coordinated plan” to vote on the same day as the Planned Parenthood rally.

The bill, he said, was the only one on docket on Tuesday because typically abortion bills take a lot of time to run, with lots of debate and questions. But Democrats say they didn’t push back on purpose so as to not take away from the activists.

“I think it was very intentional in trying to dilute the voices of those who had come to rally today,” said Rep. Emily Virgin, the Oklahoma House Minority Leader.

SB 612 now moves on to the governor’s desk to be signed. Stitt has been very supportive of anti-abortion legislation since taking office.

The ACLU of Oklahoma calls the bill unconstitutional as they consider legal action.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police searching for attempted robbery suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an alleged attempted robbery suspect. According to police, the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on April 5, at the CVS Pharmacy on 625 W. Clinton St. in Ithaca. Police say that the suspect, seen in the picture and being described as […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Employee arrested for stealing $11k from Adult Outlet

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman arrested on falsifying medical documents; police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police announced the arrest of an individual for falsifying official documents. Police say that Amanda M. Sly, 41, of Elmira, was arrested after an investigation revealing that Sly allegedly had intentionally altered and falsified a Chemung County Medical Form and submitted it to the Chemung County Department of Social Services, […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Mary Fallin
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Emily Virgin
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Oklahoma Capitol#Abortion Rights#Kfor#State Senate#Floridians#Republican#The Oklahoma House
Bakersfield Channel

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
East Oregonian

Oregon invests $15 million to prepare for fallout of Idaho anti-abortion legislation

With Idaho poised to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, Oregon is shoring up access to abortion. Idaho’s measure would disallow abortion after six weeks and let family members of rapists sue abortion providers. According to the New York Times, a similar law in Texas resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in Texas and as much as an 800% increase in demand for abortions in clinics in neighboring states.
OREGON STATE
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
ACLU
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Idaho passes Texas-inspired bill to ban abortion at 6 weeks

The Idaho Legislature approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy Monday, making it the first state to pass legislation similar to a Texas law that is the most restrictive in the country. The state House passed the Republican-backed measure in a 51-14 vote; the Senate passed...
IDAHO STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy