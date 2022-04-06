ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisp County, GA

Tornado Warning issued for Crisp, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
City
Cobb, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
City
Leesburg, GA
City
De Soto, GA
County
Crisp County, GA
County
Sumter County, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA GREENE HALE MARENGO SUMTER TUSCALOOSA WALKER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEMOPOLIS, EUTAW, GREENSBORO, JASPER, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, MOUNDVILLE, TUSCALOOSA, AND YORK.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cotton, Harmon, Jackson, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cotton; Harmon; Jackson; Tillman CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY * TIMING...Late morning through mid-evening Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Middle 90s.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for McMinn, Meigs, Northwest Monroe, Rhea, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: McMinn; Meigs; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; West Polk FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are expected. * WHERE...Rhea, Meigs, McMinn, Northwest Monroe and West Polk Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Warren FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water in nearby lowlands and outbuildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 7.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 03/28/2000. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Schroon River Riverbank Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Sat 5 pm: 6.9 Forecast: Sat 8 pm 7.0 Sun 2 am 7.1 Sun 8 am 7.1 Sun 2 pm 7.1 Sun 8 pm 7.1 Mon 2 am 7.1 Mon 8 am 7.0 Mon 2 pm 6.9 Mon 8 pm 6.8 Tue 2 am 6.7 Tue 8 am 6.6 Tue 2 pm 6.5
WARREN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raybon, or 8 miles east of Patterson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gardi, Everett, Broadhurst, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allendale FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale County. In Georgia, Jenkins and Screven Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16 feet, Flooding of farm lands...timberlands...and access roads will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 04/26/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Callahan, Coleman, Concho by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman; Concho A Red Flag Warning for today across all of West Central Texas. A Fire Weather Watch has also now been issued for a large portion of West Central Texas for Sunday afternoon .A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions both this afternoon and again for Sunday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS ALONG AND WEST OF AN ALBANY TO SAN ANGELO TO OZONA LINE The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph each both this afternoon and Sunday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...extremely dry to critically dry. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable such that if fires develop, they could spread quickly. Burning is therefore discouraged.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dixon RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND A SMALL PART OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA Dry air and strong winds will continue for a couple of more hours before diminishing after sunset. Caution should still be exercised this evening.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow above 2500 feet expected. Total accumulations 8 to 15 inches with the higher peaks seeing up to 22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills including portions of Highway 138 including Toketee Falls. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may approach an inch an hour at times, and reduced visibilities are expected in exposed areas with the gusty winds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jim Wells WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Jim Wells County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Scott; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA

Community Policy