Brady Manek sends out heartfelt message to UNC fans

UNC forward Brady Manek was a huge piece to the Tar Heels’ run to a National Championship runner-up appearance in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Oklahoma transfer came to North Carolina to use his extra year of eligibility and did not disappoint.

Manek averaged 15.1 points per game this season while shooting 40.3 percent from three — both career highs. He also chipped in 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game — also a career-high.

Following UNC’s loss to Kansas in the National Championship, Manek took to twitter to send a message to all of the North Carolina fans.

Not only was Manek a huge part to UNC’s success this year, he was one of the best players in the country. He would go on to be named the Riley Wallace Award recipient for the 2021-22 season, which is given to the nation’s top impact transfer.

During the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament run, Manek averaged 18.1 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from three on 7.7 attempts per game.

He also added 8.2 rebounds per game.

Manek ends his college career with averages of 12.7 points per game while shooting 38.2 percent from three in 161 appearances.

Though his North Carolina career was short, it was one that will always be remembered.

