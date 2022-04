Maxïmo Park have announced plans for a singles only UK tour later this year – purchase tickets here. The band will be hitting the road for a series of shows for their ‘Sïngular Tour’ in the autumn, kicking off at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on September 30 with further dates in Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, London, Cardiff, Nottingham and Glasgow before wrapping up at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle on October 14.

