ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Smith will become the first filmmaker to release a full movie via NFT

wjtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClerks director Kevin Smith will soon become the first movie maker to release an entire movie exclusively via NFT, or non-fungible token. The newest film by the director and Good Will Hunting producer, KillRoy Was Here, will only be made available to the person who...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Collider

Keanu Reeves Movies Including 'Matrix' and 'John Wick' Pulled From Chinese Platforms

At least two Chinese streaming platforms have taken down 19 films starring Keanu Reeves, after the actor appeared in a Tibet-related concert organized by a non-profit affiliated with the Dalai Lama. Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down major films in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, among others, the Los Angeles Times was the first to report.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Generative Art#Auction#Film Star#Nft#Good Will Hunting#Scrt Labs#The Secret Network
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele reunite for new Netflix movie

Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele, known as comedy duo Key and Peele, are reuniting for a new film on Netflix. But even more exciting than that, it's a new animated film from Henry Sellick, who directed Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach. Deadline reports that...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Took 45-Minute Bathroom Breaks While Filming Marvel Spinoff

By now, you likely know Jared Leto is a method actor—almost to a fault. For the layman, that means the actor immerses himself so much in his roles, he acts the part even when the cameras aren't rolling. Because of that, Leto would often take extensive bathroom breaks while in character. Since Michael Morbius uses crutches to help himself limp around, Leto's bathroom breaks often took upwards of 45 minutes. In an interview with UPROXX, filmmaker Daniel Espinosa confirmed the legend and the fact the production eventually bought Leto a wheelchair to make the process faster.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Calls Hulu's Fresh Movie "Stunning"

Kevin Smith has some high praise for the movie Fresh now streaming on Hulu. During a recent episode of Fat Man Beyond, Smith called the film "stunning". Smith explained in the episode that he was tipped off to the film when someone on Twitter reached out to him to ask if he'd seen it as it reminded them of his own film, Tusk. While the comparison to Tusk was enough to get Smith interested, the film itself completely won him over.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy