All musical entertainment for the 2022 Seymour Apple Festival has been booked. Members of the festival’s planning committee learned seven acts for this September’s annual celebration, now in its 50th year, officially had been booked at the group’s regular meeting last week, highlighted by the performance of “Members Only,” a band that is popular throughout Midwest and recently has sold out venues like the Shrine Mosque in Springfield.

SEYMOUR, MO ・ 24 DAYS AGO