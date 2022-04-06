Cougars finish 6th at Carpenter/Chaney Challenge

SIUE's Luke Ludwing watches his shot during Tuesday's match against Belmont. (Photo Courtesy of SIUE Athletics)

TUNICA, Miss. – SIUE golf finished sixth at the Carpenter/Chaney Challenge completed Tuesday at Tunica National.

The Cougars tied the fifth-place match with Belmont. The Bruins won the tiebreaker (most holes won) 30-26.

TJ Baker, Brooks Jungbluth and Luke Ludwig each came away with victories in the final match.

Fifth-place match: SIUE vs. Belmont

Jack Uselton defeated Anthony Ruthey 6&4

Luke Ludwig defeated Reeve Felner 2&1

Brooks Jungbluth defeated Alex Whitehead 3&2

TJ Baker defeated Jack Bergstron 2&1

Coleman Jones defeated Bensen Tyrrell 5&4

Evan Davis defeated Presley Mackelburg 2&1

The Cougars return to stroke play at the Missouri Tiger Invitational April 11-12 in Columbia, Mo. It will be SIUE's final match before the Ohio Valley Conference Championship April 24-27.