Foley, AL

4 arrested after officers find 80 grams of THC, forged checks

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officers with the Foley Police Department arrested four people after they were found with over 80 grams of THC edibles, vape cartridges and forged checks.

The group was arrested after officers were called to a home Tuesday, April 5 at the 300 block of Orchid Avenue for shots fired. Officers determined that shots were fired after an argument escalated inside the home. Officers believe that a woman damaged several vehicles in the front yard, according to a Facebook post from the FPD.

Officers then searched the home using a warrant. Officers found:

  • 80 grams of THC edibles and vape cartridges
  • One ounce of Marijuana
  • A 9 mm pistol
  • 17 fraudulently obtained credit cards
  • Materials for printing forged checks

Officers then arrested and charged the group:

  • Michael Alfredo Garcia was charged with Possession of a Control Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
  • Jordan Mykale Gibson was charged with Trafficking in Stolen Identities and Possession of Forged Instruments.
  • Hannah Diehl was charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree and Menacing
  • Keeton River Glaze was charged with Public Intoxication
No one was injured during the shooting, according to the post.

