ALAMEDA, Cali. - They call themselves the Tesla Owners of the East Bay. It seems like your typical neighborhood car club, but the group of more than 80 try to be more. With their low-noise, souped up cars, the dozens of Tesla owners meet up monthly for a coffee and hang out at the Whisk Creations Pastry and Coffee shop in Alameda. Sunday morning, the meet up was much more significant.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO