Society

Boris Johnson opposes trans women competing in women's sports

By Oriana Gonzalez
 3 days ago

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that he does not believe transgender women should be able to compete in women's sports. Driving the news: "Maybe that's a controversial thing, but it just seems to be sensible," Johnson said. Between the lines: The idea that it's...

