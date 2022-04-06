Citizen Issue Reported: Sidewalk Repair – Wed, 06 Apr 2022 15:00:55 -0400

Two Hutchinson City Council members expressed support on Tuesday to allocate $1 million in next year’s city budget for sidewalk construction and replacement. The proposal by Councilwoman Sara Bagwell to “infuse” an existing fund created last year followed a request during the board’s public comment session from a resident who asked for sidewalks on West Fourth and Fifth avenues, from Whiteside to Hendricks to be repaired.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 24 DAYS AGO