Citizen Issue Reported: Sidewalk Repair – Wed, 06 Apr 2022 15:00:55 -0400

Two Hutchinson City Council members expressed support on Tuesday to allocate $1 million in next year’s city budget for sidewalk construction and replacement. The proposal by Councilwoman Sara Bagwell to “infuse” an existing fund created last year followed a request during the board’s public comment session from a resident who asked for sidewalks on West Fourth and Fifth avenues, from Whiteside to Hendricks to be repaired.
Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced Thursday they will be closing a portion of the sidewalk on Meadow Street Bridge for repairs. The bridge, located in the city’s East Liberty and Larimer neighborhoods, spans Negley Run Boulevard. Officials are closing the northeast sidewalk to accommodate necessary repairs,...
Comments / 0