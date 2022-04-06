ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

County commission seeks relief from grant commitments following farmland’s acquisition

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a Wednesday morning meeting, members of the Fayette County Commission sought to further legitimize the termination of their involvement with obligations pertaining to the New Roots Community Farm.

This development follows the farm’s recent acquisition by The West Virginia Agrarian nonprofit organization in the separation of the farm from governing entities.

Per a resolution approved by the Fayette County Commission earlier this month, operations would be transferred to New Roots Community Farm, absolving the commission of its association with the land, as of March 31.

Despite the commission’s absolvement of responsibility for the operation, there remains much documentation which will require assessment and adjustment before a true clean break can be said to have been made.

Among this documentation are a number of grants to which the county commission remains tied. Farm director Susanna Wheeler stated during the March 9, 2022 commission meeting.

Wednesday’s assembly saw the commission resolve to undertake steps which would remove them from grant agreements pertaining to the farm and relieve them of all obligations tied to the grants.

The 84-acre farm, previously the Whitlock Farm, was purchased in 2016 by the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority for $495,000 after having been abandoned.

In 2018, the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority signed a lease with the Fayette County Farmland Protection Board for five years for use of the farm.

Last month, the farmland was purchased following an effort to raise funds for its acquisition, which ultimately amounted to $260,000.

Those interested in staying up to date with news and upcoming events for New Roots Community Farm can do so by referencing the location’s Facebook page.

WVNews

West Virginia officials announce new pandemic financial assistance program for homeowners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Housing Development Fund Executive Director Erica Boggess on Monday announced a new state program to aid homeowners impacted by COVID-19. Similar to the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, which aims to provide financial help to both renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program intends to do the same for those who own homes.
CHARLESTON, WV
US News and World Report

State: Nursing Home Residents to Be Moved Due to Violations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department's commissioner,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

WOWK 13 News

