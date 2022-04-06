County commission seeks relief from grant commitments following farmland’s acquisition

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a Wednesday morning meeting, members of the Fayette County Commission sought to further legitimize the termination of their involvement with obligations pertaining to the New Roots Community Farm.

This development follows the farm’s recent acquisition by The West Virginia Agrarian nonprofit organization in the separation of the farm from governing entities.

Per a resolution approved by the Fayette County Commission earlier this month, operations would be transferred to New Roots Community Farm, absolving the commission of its association with the land, as of March 31.

Despite the commission’s absolvement of responsibility for the operation, there remains much documentation which will require assessment and adjustment before a true clean break can be said to have been made.

Among this documentation are a number of grants to which the county commission remains tied. Farm director Susanna Wheeler stated during the March 9, 2022 commission meeting.

Wednesday’s assembly saw the commission resolve to undertake steps which would remove them from grant agreements pertaining to the farm and relieve them of all obligations tied to the grants.

The 84-acre farm, previously the Whitlock Farm, was purchased in 2016 by the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority for $495,000 after having been abandoned.

In 2018, the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority signed a lease with the Fayette County Farmland Protection Board for five years for use of the farm.

Last month, the farmland was purchased following an effort to raise funds for its acquisition, which ultimately amounted to $260,000.

