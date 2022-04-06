Union Pacific line train derailment in Clinton Co.

ALTON - One person is dead after being struck by a train Tuesday evening in Alton. At 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, Alton firefighters were called to the railroad trestle over Seminary Street near the Homer Admas Parkway for the report of a pedestrian hit by a train. Alton firefighters cut a hole in the railroad fence behind a Circle Drive property to gain access to a pedestrian who was reportedly struck and killed by a train. The subject's body was found near the tracks, about one-eighth of a mile east of the trestle.

ALTON, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO