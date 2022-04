Is it time to review Isaac Asimov's laws of robotics? After listening to Elon Musk one confirms yes. The CEO of Tesla , SpaceX and now the majority owner of Twitter , it is impossible not to be surprised. Yesterday, during the inauguration of a new electric car plant in Austin, Texas , the businessman spoke about Optimus , the robot that Tesla is already developing and that could come to our lives sooner than we imagined. Musk explained: "I think we have an opportunity to start production on the first version of Optimus, hopefully next year."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO