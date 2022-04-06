ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola woman wins lottery, plans to pay off mom’s house

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket that she purchased at a Winn Dixie in Pensacola, according to the Florida Lottery.

Tenesia Hollins, 41, said the first thing she planned to do with the money was to pay her mother’s house off, “She’s done so much for me growing up, this is the least I can do for her.”

Florida couple plays Easter bunny with overnight egg deliveries

Hollins won the ticket after she purchased a new scratch-off ticket game called, “500X THE CASH.” She decided to receive the money in a one-time lump sum of $820,000.

Hollins bought the ticket at a Winn Dixie located at 4751 Bayou Blvd. The Winn Dixie will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

