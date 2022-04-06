ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva man arrested for DWI following noise complaint

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say a Geneva man was arrested following a noise complaint. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Jonathan Ferrer, 29, of Geneva for...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva woman arrested for burglary

Police say a Geneva woman was arrested following a property damage incident. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Sheena M. Nelson, 37, of Geneva for burglary and falsely reporting an incident. On April 2, Nelson unlawfully entered a residence, damaged property insider and refused to leave....
GENEVA, NY
2 On Your Side

ECSO: Woman swallows drugs, lighter, glass pipe prior to arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a woman admitted to swallowing drugs and drug paraphernalia prior to her arrest. Officials say Ruby Gerland was in custody at the Erie County Holding Center on March 14 when she allegedly told a deputy that she swallowed 10 baggies of heroin, an 8-ball of crack cocaine, a lighter and a glass pipe prior to her arrest on March 8.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Android#City Police#Fingerlakes1 Com App
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested in U-Haul chase charged for Seneca County larcenies

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office Monday arrested one of the men involved in the U-Haul chase where a New York State Trooper was injured on Friday. Deputies say they arrested Dennis Hightower, 56, of Rochester for two crimes committed in Seneca County. He's accused...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Romesentinel.com

Man killed in Madison County crash

BROOKFIELD — A 36-year-old man died when his motor vehicle crashed into a creek in Madison County early Sunday morning, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Travis Chesebro, of West Edmonton, Otsego County, was northbound at a high rate of speed on Beaver Creek Road at about 4:30 a.m. when his 2006 Jeep Cherokee went off the west shoulder. Deputies said the Jeep struck several trees and overturned, becoming partially submerged in a nearby creek.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Man arrested for failure to appear in Canandaigua

Police say a Canandaigua man was arrested on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Michael T. Lloyd, 20, of Canandaigua for failure to appear in the City of Canandaigua Court. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Lloyd did not appear in court regarding...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Phelps woman arrested after stealing SNAP benefits

Police say a Phelps woman was arrested after failure to report income for benefits. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Desarai Schuldt, 27, of Phelps for petit larceny. Between the dates of September and October 2021, Schuldt failed to report income and stole over...
PHELPS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy