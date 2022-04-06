Malvern Prep Rededicates St. Augustine Statue in Honor of the Largest Donation in School History

Vic Maggitti at the ceremony at Malvern Prep. Images via Malvern Prep.

In an effort to acknowledge and thank the Maggitti family for their generous $6 million donation announced last week, Malvern Prep held a rededication ceremony on Tuesday of the St. Augustine Sculpture which was a gift from the Maggitti family 20 years ago.

The iconic sculpture, Augustine the Teacher, greets everyone who enters Malvern Prep’s campus. Following the ceremony, the school hosted a luncheon for the Maggitti Family, Malvern’s Board of Trustees, and special guests to celebrate this extraordinary gift.

The $6 million transformational gift given to the school by past parent and Trustee Emeriti Vic Maggitti is the largest single donation the school has received in its 180-year history.

The gift will be used to construct the Vic Maggitti Pavilion which will serve as a center for college counseling, learning support, and administration on Malvern Prep’s Campus.

Head of School, Rev. Donald F. Reilly, O.S.A., D.Min. and Vic Maggitti. Images via Malvern Prep.

“Malvern Prep holds a special place in my heart for what it has done for my son, grandsons, and countless other young men,” said Maggitti. “My time as a member of the Board of Trustees and Chairman is something I am extremely proud of because of the mission that Malvern carries out on a daily basis to mold young men into men of faith, character, and service. My hope is that this gift will have a lasting impact on many students in the future as Malvern continues to be a leading educational institution deeply rooted in Augustinian values.”

The need for a dedicated facility for counseling was determined recently by a Campus Master Plan evaluation process. Set prominently between Tolentine Hall and Stewart Hall, it will have a central location on campus facing the academic quad making it easily accessible, allowing students to experience a sense of ease and comfort when seeking to access this very important support structure.

“This beautifully designed building will be the home for our Counseling Department, Student Learning Center, and College Admission process. This addition to our campus will be an unparalleled resource for our students, at all levels. Malvern is honored to have Vic among us as he continues to inspire us by his dedication to the betterment of our school,” shared Head of School, Rev. Donald F. Reilly, O.S.A., D.Min.

Knowing that school counselors follow students throughout their middle school and upper school careers, it was important to the school to create an environment that was visible and accessible to the students.

Images via Malvern Prep.

Head of School Elect Patrick Sillup believes that “Because counselors act as ‘quarterbacks’ of the student experience, they are intimately involved with many different aspects of a student’s journey at Malvern Prep.”

He goes on to say, “Maggitti Pavilion will provide a state-of-the-art facility in which students can easily connect with counselors, activate learning support, attend a college preview session, or simply check in to start a day. It will provide Malvern Prep with a true center of campus as it relates to student services, which is an incredible gift to the well-being of students.”

Sillup imagines Maggitti Pavilion being a beehive on campus, buzzing with constant activity.

The new building will host dozens of college representatives each fall as upperclassmen consider college applications, hundreds of family meetings each spring as all students think about course registration, and will be a safe space for any student that needs to connect with a caring adult in a time of need.

Construction for Maggitti Pavilion will begin in 2023.