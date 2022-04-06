ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

At a rehearsal for 'Hamlet in Harlem' at Theater for the New City

By Grieve
evgrieve.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow (April 7) sees the debut of "Hamlet in Harlem" for a 3-week-plus run at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave. at 10th Street. The new play is written and directed by Alberto Ferreras. Here's a quick overview of the self-described "politically incorrect comedy that promises murder, mystery, offensive...

evgrieve.com

Comments / 0

Herald-Journal

Local theater talent rivals New York City

My family and I recently had the pleasure of seeing “Beauty and the Beast” at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan. This isn’t the first show we’ve seen by Music Theatre West and we’ve seen productions by all of the theatre companies in Cache Valley. It’s time that I finally say something publicly because I am just dumbfounded by the level of talent that we have here in Cache Valley and if you aren’t seeing these shows then you are missing out!
LOGAN, UT
Cape Gazette

Special event and new films opening at art theater

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, March 18, will present “Master,” a haunting drama about college students who find that their predominantly white school may be disguising something sinister. At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three African American women, played by Regina Hall, Zoe Renee and Kara Young, strive to find their place. Navigating politics and privilege, they encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school's haunted past and present.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
City
New City, NY
Variety

Rae Allen, Tony-Award Winning ‘Damn Yankees,’ ‘Sopranos’ Actress, Dies at 95

Click here to read the full article. Rae Allen, the Tony-winning stage and screen veteran known for her role as nosy reporter Gloria Thorpe in “Damn Yankees” and as Quintina Blundetto on “The Sopranos,” died Wednesday, her rep Kyle Fritz confirmed to Variety. She was 95. Born in Brooklyn as Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo, Allen began her career on the stage after graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947. Her first Broadway credit was in 1948, as an ensemble member in the George Abbott directed and written “Where’s Charley?” Over the next few years, Rae would continue to appear...
CELEBRITIES
WKBN

Rust Belt Theater Company finds new home

The Rust Belt Theater Company has been in the Valley for over a decade and they're finally back after a 15-month break -- but they aren't at their old location at the Calvin Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The State

New dine-in movie theater sets opening date in Charlotte’s University City

A new dine-in theater chain will open this month in Charlotte’s University area, the company announced Tuesday. Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas will open March 29 at 5336 Docia Crossing Road in Prosperity Village, Cinergy Entertainment Group said in a news release. It took over the former Studio Movie Grill location near Interstate 485 that remained permanently closed during the COVID pandemic after the company filed for bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tvinsider.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Is Ending With Season 5

Even if Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) saves New Amsterdam from the medical director who replaced him when he moved to London, Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), we won’t be seeing the hospital’s staff for much longer: The NBC medical drama is coming to an end. New Amsterdam...
TV SERIES
Nevada Appeal

Children’s theater brings ‘Dear Edwina, Jr.’ to Carson City

Wild Horse Children’s Theater presents the Northern Nevada premiere of “Dear Edwina, Jr.” This heartwarming musical about the joys of growing up will be performed at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall on April 1-3 and April 8-10. Thirteen-year-old Edwina Spoonapple is desperate to be part of the Kalamazoo Advice-a-Palooza Festival. While her siblings both have ample evidence of their accomplishments, poor Edwina has no credibility. When a talent scout from the convention visits her hometown, she introduces her musical advice-giving show live from the family garage in hopes of finding her place in the spotlight. A spunky, singing version of Dear Abby, told through a show-within-a-show format, Edwina and her neighborhood friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends through clever, catchy, and poignant songs. The show unfolds like a virtual block party and will delight children, teens, and adults of all ages.
CARSON CITY, NV
Urban Milwaukee

City Selling Former Villa/Ritz Theater

In the market for a former movie theater? The Department of City Development has just the property for you. Built in 1926, the 840-seat movie theater at 3608 W. Villard Ave. was originally known as Ritz Theater. The theater, and two adjoining properties, were listed for sale Tuesday by the Department of City Development via a request for proposals (RFP).
MILWAUKEE, WI
Digital Trends

What’s new in movie theaters: The Outfit and X

After reigning at the box office for nearly three months thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted, Tom Holland encountered a foe that even he couldn’t beat on March 4: Batman. Warner Bros. unleashed the latest iteration of one of its most valuable characters with Matt Reeves’ The Batman. In a rare move, no rival studio launched a wide-release movie that weekend or the next, with all of Hollywood anticipating (and hoping) the Dark Knight can pump as much cash into the industry as his Marvel counterpart did in December. So far, The Batman has made over a half-billion at the box office, so the industry is once again on the road to recovery.
MOVIES
WBUR

The 'Jesse James' of New England community theater

People will tell you Richard Bento is a good actor — on and off the stage. Over the past decade, he's been a pillar of the New England community theater scene - acting in and directing countless productions, and fostering the love of theater in other thespians. But lately,...
CELEBRITIES
xpn.org

Rehearsing Philadelphia brings progressive and experimental concerts to public spaces across the city

Rehearsing Philadelphia is a new place-based public concert series conceived by Ari Benjamin Meyers, featuring music direction by Anthony Tidd and compositions by a whole host of musicians in all genres from Philadelphia and around the world: Ursula Rucker, Marshall Allen, Yolanda Wisher, Tyshawn Sorey, Xenia Rubinos, and so many more. Meyers is a classical and experimental composer and artist based in Germany, while Tidd is a UK-born, Philadelphia-based bassist, composer and producer who has worked with The Roots and Rucker here, as well as Ars Nova Workshop and the Kimmel Center (where he was my music teacher when I was young as fourteen).
PHILADELPHIA, PA

