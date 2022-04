ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 4/3/2022. Deputies have arrested Brett Peters in connection to the shooting in Alum Creek Sunday. Peters was arrested after deputies found him and the victim, Lacy Harrison inside the home at the 600 block of Childress Rd. According the criminal complaint, Harrison has been shot in the left side of her face and she had extensive internal injuries to her head.

