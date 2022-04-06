ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Message in a bottle travels from Georgia to France in just over 2 years

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTJis_0f1PI57300

April 6 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman who launched a message in a bottle into the ocean during a trip to Georgia said she received word more than two years later that it had been found in France.

Victoria Kay of Knoxville said she and her boyfriend were visiting St. Simon's Island in January 2020 when she decided to put a watercolor painting into a bottle and launch it into the ocean with a message wishing the finder a "Happy New Year."

"I wrote a quick message on the back and I put Saran wrap over it and put mailing tape and then just tossed it out of the pier," Kay told WVLT-TV.

Kay included her email address in the note, and she received a message two years and two months later from a woman who found the bottle more than 4,000 miles away in Brittany, France.

"It's amazing how far the bottle has traveled," the finder, Martine Bosc, wrote in the email.

Kay said she and Bosc are hoping to meet in person sometime in the near future.

"It is just like a miracle, you know, and there's a lot of news that's really dark and I thought this is just so magical that, that actually the bottle was found," Kay said.

Comments / 3

Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What was a fun Spring Break getaway has turned into a travel nightmare for a Lexington family who is stuck in Florida for three days. April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening, but after their first flight was delayed, and they missed their second, they are three of thousands of passengers impacted by cancellations.
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, GA
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#Message In A Bottle#Wvlt Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
News Break
Politics
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
328K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy