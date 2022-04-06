Iowa at Bradley: Game details, how to watch, stream Hawkeye baseball

Iowa travels to Bradley to take on the Braves at 6 p.m. from Dozer Park in a midweek contest before this weekend’s series against Illinois. The Hawkeyes (14-10, 2-1 Big Ten) travel to Peoria, Ill., to face the Braves (8-14, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference) after splitting their Saturday doubleheader at Michigan and then winning the rubber match on Sunday with an offensive explosion.

Iowa redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony picked up his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor after slashing .462/.769/.500 last weekend against Michigan. The Hoschton, Ga., native went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double in game two of the series versus the Wolverines. Then, in the series finale, Anthony batted 3-for-5 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer.

On the season, Anthony is hitting a team-best .364 and leads the Hawkeyes in doubles (12), RBIs (21), walks (13) and is tied for the team lead with 32 hits. He’s also second on the team with 19 runs scored and four home runs.

Iowa’s pitching staff was tremendous at Michigan. The Hawkeyes limited Michigan to just seven runs on 15 hits over 26 innings. Iowa pitchers had a 2.42 ERA, racked up 32 strikeouts and held the Wolverines hitters to a .163 average in the three-game series. Iowa leads the nation in strikeouts per nine innings with 12.7 and is second in hits allowed per nine innings with just 6.1 surrendered.

Broadcast details

Date: April 6

April 6 Time: 6 p.m. CT

6 p.m. CT Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch here )

Iowa starting LHP Cam Baumann

0-0, 1.59 ERA

Making his second start of the year.

Has nine strikeouts against seven walks on the season.

Has allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Bradley starting LHP Troy Hickey

0-1, 11.65 ERA

Has allowed 25 runs (22 earned) on 22 hits.

19 strikeouts to 18 walks over 17 innings.

Series History

In a series that dates back to 1934, Iowa owns a 39-38-2 edge.

It's the first meeting between the schools since the 2019 season when the two teams split with both winning at their respective home parks.

Bradley has won its three games versus Iowa at Dozer Park.

What's next?

Iowa returns to Duane Banks Field for a three-game series against Illinois (13-13, 5-1 Big Ten). The two teams open their series on Saturday with a doubleheader.

