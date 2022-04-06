ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Trinity's Way plans Piasa Park clean-up

By Dylan Suttles
 3 days ago
Volunteers for Trinity's Way gather for a group photo at last year's trash collection. The group will return to Piasa Park at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, for another clean-up effort. (For the Telegraph)

ALTON – A tradition spanning four years continues this weekend with the clean up of Piasa Park at the north edge of Alton.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 members of Trinity's Way, a nonprofit organization, will be cleaning up litter around Piasa Park.

The organization was established is in honor of Trinity Marie Buel who died Feb. 17, 2018, in a traffic crash on Homer M. Adams Parkway, in Alton. Before she died, the 17-year-old wrote an article for Orion magazine, a national environmental publication, about cleaning up an Alton recreational area. For the past four years, volunteers have met to fulfill her wish for a better-looking hometown.

The nonprofit's mission is carrying on Trinity’s legacy of kindness and compassion for animals and the environment.

April Gray, Buel's mother and co-founder of Trinity's Way, said that one of her favorite places in Alton were the Piasa caves. Piasa Park was the first clean up job that the organization undertook.

"She mentioned how it was littered, and how she would try to clean it up," Gray said. "She always felt like it didn't matter how much she cleaned it up, it would still become littered again."

For Sunday's clean up, Gray recommends volunteers wear old shoes or boots in case it's a "muddy spring day." Gloves, water and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can just show up the day of the event or they can sign up to volunteer at www.trinitysway.org/volunteer .

dylan.suttles@thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark art exhibit starts Friday

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's 17th Annual Student Art Exhibition will return to the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery April 8-25. The juried exhibit will begin with an opening reception, scheduled from 4-6 p.m., Friday, April 8, during which time prizes will be awarded for 1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place, and three Honorable Mention awards. The exhibit typically features more than 100 submissions, many of which will be available to purchase. The event is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays throughout the exhibition.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Piasa Park looking at new bathrooms

ALTON - New restrooms are planned at Piasa Park at the northern edge of Alton. For the past eight years, the restrooms at the park have been closed due to close proximity to the bluffs and as a precaution against falling rocks. That's about to change, according to Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes. This week Haynes said there are plans to rebuild the bathroom facilities at the popular tourist stop on the Great River Road, home to the Piasa Bird mural.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Do you have some quality time for Pepper?

GODFREY -- The adorable Pepper is a 2-year-old female husky lab mix. She is housebroken, a little shy at first and she likes other dogs. Sadly, her previous owner did not have time for her. To adopt an animal from Alton's Five A's, which stands for Alton Area Animal Aid Association, come out to the shelter and visit the animals. The no-kill shelter is open daily from 11a.m.-3 p.m. Come visit with the animals, fill out some needed paperwork and pay the adoption fee. 5A's is located at 5430 N. Alby St., in Godfrey.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Work advances on Brown Street

ALTON — Employees of Kinney Contractors, Inc., in Raymond used special saw trucks with blades as big as a man Wednesday to cut through the pre-marked bad patches of Brown Street in Alton from Main Street to Worden Street.
ALTON, IL
