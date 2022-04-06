Trinity's Way plans Piasa Park clean-up

Volunteers for Trinity's Way gather for a group photo at last year's trash collection. The group will return to Piasa Park at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, for another clean-up effort. (For the Telegraph)

ALTON – A tradition spanning four years continues this weekend with the clean up of Piasa Park at the north edge of Alton.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 members of Trinity's Way, a nonprofit organization, will be cleaning up litter around Piasa Park.

The organization was established is in honor of Trinity Marie Buel who died Feb. 17, 2018, in a traffic crash on Homer M. Adams Parkway, in Alton. Before she died, the 17-year-old wrote an article for Orion magazine, a national environmental publication, about cleaning up an Alton recreational area. For the past four years, volunteers have met to fulfill her wish for a better-looking hometown.

The nonprofit's mission is carrying on Trinity’s legacy of kindness and compassion for animals and the environment.

April Gray, Buel's mother and co-founder of Trinity's Way, said that one of her favorite places in Alton were the Piasa caves. Piasa Park was the first clean up job that the organization undertook.

"She mentioned how it was littered, and how she would try to clean it up," Gray said. "She always felt like it didn't matter how much she cleaned it up, it would still become littered again."

For Sunday's clean up, Gray recommends volunteers wear old shoes or boots in case it's a "muddy spring day." Gloves, water and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can just show up the day of the event or they can sign up to volunteer at www.trinitysway.org/volunteer .