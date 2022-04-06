ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Puerto Rico’s Bioluminescent Bays Are Brighter Than Ever

By Jennifer Nalewicki
Smithonian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Martin Bras was a child the first time he saw Puerto Rico’s famous bioluminescent bays. His father and uncle took him one evening to Mosquito Bay, and he was mesmerized by the electric-blue glow of the water beneath the pitch-black night sky. “I remember my father scooping...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Darnell

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico was the most unexpected of the trips I’ve taken. It wasn’t a thought in my mind moments prior to me booking a flight there. I was browsing through my Twitter feed on a Tuesday afternoon when I saw a Spirit Airlines tweet saying all flights are 90% off but you must book within 24 hours. I was skeptical because of the terrible things I’ve heard about that airline but I checked it out anyway. With the discount, I priced a round trip flight to Puerto Rico for $100! I couldn’t pass that deal up and booked it almost immediately. I booked my stay at a hostel style Airbnb run by two sisters. 5 days later, on a sunny day in March of 2016, I landed on the beautiful Caribbean island.
pewtrusts.org

In Puerto Rico, Flooding and Loss of Coastal Habitat Are Top Conservation Concerns

Puerto Rico’s residents say flooding, erosion, and loss of wetlands and other coastal habitats are among the most important threats the island’s government should prioritize in coastal resource planning, according to a survey by the island’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER). About 125 people, including...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy, but work remains

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico will formally end its bankruptcy on Tuesday as the federally appointed financial oversight board implements key provisions of the commonwealth’s debt adjustment plan, including the establishment of a pension reserve trust and the exchange of existing bonds for new debt. An emergence from bankruptcy has...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Water#Oceans#The Bioluminescent Bays
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KEYT

CDC adds 1 destination to ‘very high’ risk category for travel

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added just one new destination, the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius, to its highest-risk category for travel on Monday. The weekly travel risk-level update brought good news for islands clustered in and around the Caribbean Sea with nine destinations — including...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Norwegian cruise ship with thousands of passengers onboard runs aground in Dominican Republic

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.The 326-metre-long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred on Tuesday.A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.No passengers or crew were injured.It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for...
ECONOMY
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
cruisefever.net

Construction Begins on Largest Cruise Ship Terminal in America

The largest cruise ship terminal in North America is being built in Miami and MSC Cruises broke ground on the project this week. The terminal will be able to process up to 36,000 passengers each day and accommodate three cruise ships. The new terminal in Miami is expected to open...
MIAMI, FL
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
People

Rare 207-Year-Old Whaling Shipwreck Found in the Gulf of Mexico: 'Critical Discovery'

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the findings of a fascinating discovery this week. The remains of a 19th century shipwreck have been identified as those of the Industry, a two-masted, 64-foot whaling ship that sank in 1836, NOAA revealed in a news release Wednesday. The remains were discovered about 70 nautical miles off the mouth of the Mississippi River in the Gulf of Mexico on February 25.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy