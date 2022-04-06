ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning the Language of Rhythm in Istanbul

By Carrie Bell
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been said that everything in this world has a rhythm. And while that may be a familiar notion for a performing arts figure such as principal ballet dancer-turned-choreographer Lauren Lovette, it’s a concept that also rings true for mixologist Begüm Ural. As the award-winning tastemaker behind the cocktails of The...

