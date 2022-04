India’s Axis Bank has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support supply chain financing, the bank announced on its website Friday (April 8). According to Axis, ADB will provide guarantees for Axis’ lending, with the program’s initial foundational ramp-up coming in at $150 million. While the program will be “sector agnostic” it will focus on ESG and “other priority sectors” to illustrate the two banks’ commitment to positive environmental impact in India.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO