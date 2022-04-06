ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aftermath of attack in Mykolaiv

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlowers laid next to the bloodstains on a...

CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
The Independent

Witnesses – including Hunger Games actor – say man was abusing dog before he was beaten by group in Hollywood

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a group of onlookers chased and beat a man who they accused of abusing a small dog near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.Witnesses got out of their car and pursued the unnamed man after allegedly seeing him drag and kick the dog along the famous Los Angeles strip on Monday, NBCLA reported.Video captured by NBCLA shows three men allegedly striking the man as he lay on the ground.Actor Jena Malone, who was among the witnesses who saw the dog being attacked, told the news site she pulled over and started chasing the man.“I’m sorry that...
#Ukrainian
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
WLUC

Survivors face aftermath of Houghton apartment fire

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourteen people are without a home in Houghton after an explosion and fire that leveled an apartment complex and required an evacuation next door early Sunday morning. Now, tenants are picking up what’s left. “I lost all of my technology, everything that I own there....
HOUGHTON, MI
CBS News

Widow used GoFundMe proceeds to shower husband's alleged killer with gifts

On October 9, 2020, American Airlines manager James "Jamie" Faith was shot seven times by a masked individual during a morning walk with his wife, Jennifer, and their dog, Maggie, in Dallas, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Within a few months, authorities discovered a murder plot orchestrated by the victim's wife with the assistance of her former high school lover, Darrin Lopez. The former lovebirds had reconnected at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and Jennifer admitted to a friend they were having an "emotional affair."
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
MyArkLaMiss

Natchez Police arrest one in Holiday Apartments shooting

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department says they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened at Holiday Apartments on April 2, 2022. According to police, they were called to the apartment complex at around 9:12 a.m. for a shots fired call. Officers say they were able to determine that there was […]
NATCHEZ, LA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police make arrest in Sunday homicide investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested the man they say shot and killed Jeffrey Gillom on Sunday evening. Gillom was killed when he was shot through his apartment door. A woman in the apartment was also injured. On Friday afternoon police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Tyrone Scott Cameron. He is charged […]
DES MOINES, IA
BBC

Scorched aftermath of Belfast gorse fires

Belfast's Cave Hill was one of two sites above the city scorched by fires on Monday night. While fire crews were sent to the other blaze on Black Mountain, none were deployed to the one on Cave hill. The fire service said this was because there was no risk to...
WOOD

Family: Man killed by GRPD is Patrick Lyoya

Family tells us that the man killed is Patrick Lyoya. He was a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and came to the United States 7 years ago. His father talked with Target 8 Investigator Susan Samples. (April 5, 2022)
