Gunman dead after firing more than 100 rounds, Roseville officer hurt

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All westbound I-595 lanes were shut down for hours early Saturday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a dump truck. Authorities said it happened at around 6:37 a.m. on I-595 Westbound, between I-95 North and South, in Broward County. Traffic homicide investigators were on the scene. By noon, all lanes had reopened. The Florida Highway Patrol later identified Pittsburgh QB Dwayne Haskins, 24, as the person who was killed. FHP said Haskins was walking on a “limited access facility for unknown reasons.” “He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 when there was oncoming traffic.” “Unfortunately, he was struck by an oncoming dump truck,” authorities said. Haskins was pronounced dead on the scene. FHP is handling the investigation. The death investigation is ongoing.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO