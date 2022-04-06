ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Gunman dead after firing more than 100 rounds, Roseville officer hurt

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE, Minn. — Police say a gunman fired more than 100 rounds in his suburban Minneapolis neighborhood, seriously wounding a police officer before the suspect was shot and later died. Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider says officers responded to a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and immediately came...

www.wdio.com

