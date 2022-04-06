Julie Simon Cakes Draws Attention of A-List Celebrities Like Kylie Jenner
Julie Simon, the founder of Julie Simon Cakes, joined Cheddar News to discuss her transformation from media executive to confectionary artist, building her company, the inspiration behind her designs, and why so many celebrities love buying her cakes. “I'm looking to create a sense of wonder, that feeling you had when you were a child and you're watching fireworks and you just thought, 'is this the grand finale?'” she said.
Comments / 0