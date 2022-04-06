ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tommy Tuberville to vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS nomination

By Phil Pinarski
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON ( WIAT ) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) has announced that he will be voting against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court.

Tuberville met with President Joe Biden’s nominee last week and initially said he would hold off on making a decision until he reviewed her background and heard from the people of Alabama.

Donald Trump coming to Birmingham as part of American Freedom Tour

“Filling a vacancy to our nation’s highest court is one of my most important responsibilities as Senator,” Tuberville said. “Each member of this body has the responsibility to thoroughly vet the candidate, listen to the voices of their constituents back home, and come to a conclusion. That’s what I have done.”

Tuberville said the two spoke about a litany of topics including second amendment rights and “the importance of following the rule of law.” The freshman senator said that while Jackson’s answers to his questions were “thoughtful,” she did not do enough to relieve his concerns regarding her sentencing record while serving on the US District Court of the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2021.

“During her tenure there, Judge Jackson routinely imposed sentences that were shorter than those requested by the prosecutors and shorter than the guidelines,” he said. “Point being, Judge Jackson let those who were convicted of a crime off easy…”

Fellow Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby met with Jackson last week as well and said he would not be backing her. Many other Republican lawmakers joined Shelby and now Tuberville but at least three, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and  Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) announced they would vote to confirm Jackson’s nomination.

The Senate is set to make its decision later this week. If confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

