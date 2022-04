A decade ago, David Baldwin wrote his first $5,000 check to the Academy Prep Center of St. Petersburg. Lacey Nash Miller, the academy’s director of development, didn’t recognize Baldwin’s name. But she invited him to a breakfast, thinking he might want to learn more and become a regular donor. That’s exactly what happened. By the time he died at 96 in March 2021, Baldwin was giving about $17,000 per year, enough to fund a scholarship.

