ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

Waverly flood victims sue CSX for $450M, blame railroad company for ‘deadly tidal wave’

By Stephanie Langston
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJedT_0f1PEX4O00

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ten families that lost loved ones in the August Waverly floods filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit Tuesday, pointing fingers at CSX Transportation and the property owners of the land along Highway 70 by the tracks.

Dozens from the community came out to stand with the families named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit as they held a public news conference regarding the suit.

“She’s all I had,” cried Michelle Feliciano.

Seven-year-old Lucy Connor’s cry for help as she was swept away by floodwaters still echoes in the heartbroken mother’s mind.

Sheriff: Bridge may have contributed to Waverly flooding

“I couldn’t see, I couldn’t find my baby I was trying so hard to search for her,” Feliciano recalled. “The last thing I heard was her trying to call out for me.”

It was a fight for survival as water continued to fall, filling Feliciano’s home — a fight her little girl didn’t survive.

“I couldn’t, I couldn’t save her,” she cried.

It’s a heartache that she suffers she says at someone else’s negligence.

Feliciano is one of 10 families suing CSX Properties and the owners of the property, saying they failed to inspect and clean the levee beneath the elevated tracks, causing a dam. The debris suddenly gave way causing a deadly man-made tidal wave, according to the lawsuit.

University of Alabama receives $360M NOAA research grant

“You should never have a man-made tidal wave flow into a town, it should never happen. I’m not sure it’s ever happened before in the United States,” Attorney Peter Flowers with Meyers & Flowers Law Firm in Chicago stated.

Tracy Kilburn is also named in the case, she lost her husband Scott as he jumped in the water to try and save a woman struggling to stay afloat.

“And within maybe ten seconds of him going in is when the title wave hit and it took him, her and another person that was nearby,” Kilburn explained.

The victims say the suit isn’t about the money, but accountability.

“I don’t care about the money, I just want change to be made. I don’t want this to happen again,” said Feliciano.

https://whnt.com/news/huntsville/al-man-faces-charges-from-violent-crime-spree-across-tn-in-2021/

“I do stuff all over the country, all over the world and frankly this is one of the most horrific incidents that I’ve ever seen. This is about holding companies responsible, this is about justice and as all of our clients have told us, this is about making sure this never happens again here or anywhere,” stated Flowers.

The suit asks for $450 million.

CSX sent the below statement in response:

“Our most heartfelt thoughts are with the families whose lives were tragically impacted by this historic weather event. While we can’t comment on any specific allegations of the lawsuit, it is important to point out that the significant rain storm in August of 2021 that resulted in the catastrophic flooding of many communities in Middle Tennessee, including Waverly, was an unprecedented and extraordinary event. CSX track and related infrastructure is maintained and regularly inspected in accordance with CSX policies, which meet or exceed federal regulations.”

CSX Corporation Spokesperson
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Lilburn officials accuse CSX of insufficient communication about railroad crossing closures that have created 'traffic apocalypse'

Lilburn officials are taking aim at CSX over gridlock that is plaguing the city, accusing the railroad company of not adequately notifying officials about when planned maintenance work, that has closed several railroad crossings, would begin. The city said CSX has closed every crossing in Lilburn at the same time,...
LILBURN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Waverly, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Waverly, TN
Business
Waverly, TN
Government
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
WAFF

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx Transportation#Csx Corporation#Tidal Wave#Wkrn#Csx Properties#University Of Alabama
WCIA

Coroner names victim from deadly crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 24 Monday morning. Yoder said that the woman is 44-year-old Elsie L. Sizer of Chenoa. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Sizer died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the crash. Toxicology testing […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy