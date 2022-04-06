ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Renowned Restaurateur to Open His First Suburban Philadelphia Eatery in Bryn Mawr

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32F3Sk_0f1PEON500
Image via Marc Vetri.

The new eatery will open at the former location of Enoteca Tredici. The popular chef began previewing his new restaurant last week on Instagram, where he shared some details and several photos of what patrons can expect to see in a few months.

Philadelphia restaurateur Marc Vetri will bring his popular dishes to the suburban Philadelphia market for the first time when he debuts Fiore Rosso, an Italian steakhouse, in Bryn Mawr this summer, writes Michael Tanenbaum for the Philly Voice.

Fiore Rosso will be led by chef de cuisine Jesse Grossman who has previously helmed several other Vetri businesses, Osteria in North Philadelphia being among them.

Vetri revealed his plans to expand into the suburbs last summer.

The restaurateur sold most of his core restaurants in 2015 to Urban Outfitters but kept his flagship Vetri Cucina in Center City.

Urban Outfitters is currently operating Pizzeria Vetri in King of Prussia as well as in Devon in neighboring Chester County. However, the highly anticipated Fiore Rosso will be the first restaurant Vetri will operate as his own business in the suburbs.

Read more about Fiore Rosso, the new Italian steakhouse in Bryn Mawr, in the Philly Voice.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
