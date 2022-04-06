ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSBI investigates sexual assault, attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old Mustang girl

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
Mustang Sex Assault Suspect

MUSTANG, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Mustang Police department with the investigation into the sexual assault and attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old Mustang girl.

On March 23 between 5-5:30 p.m., police said a man lured the child to his car while the young girl was playing outside with her friend. OSBI said he forced the girl to touch him inappropriately and tried to pull her into his car.

The girl got away and reported the incident to the police. The suspect was also able to get away.

The OSBI has released a sketch of the man they believed tried to kidnap and sexually assault the child.

Mustang police shared a picture on Facebook of the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was driving a silver Chevrolet Spark with silver wheels and an unknown license plate. He is described as having a fair complexion, heavy building, approximately 29-years-old with dark brown hair.

If you recognize the sketch or the car, contact Mustang police or the OSBI.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

