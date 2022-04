Staff turnover in restaurants and hospitality has always been an issue, with people leaving at an average rate of 30%. That’s where Landed comes in. The company touts itself as the “first end-to-end recruitment engine for the restaurant and hospitality industries,” by automating the process of candidate sourcing, engagement and interviewing. Its matching and conversational AI technology connects candidates to employers based on custom criteria and more than 50 data points so that restaurants and hospitality companies can hire better candidates faster.

