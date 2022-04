Local fire agencies expect feasibility study to be complete in March, give direction for IGAOn Jan. 4, Sandy Fire and Clackamas Fire personnel hosted a town hall to discuss a feasibility study the two agencies are undergoing. The same day, they published a survey to the community asking for public input about the agencies' services. Just over a year ago, Sandy Fire District entered into an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Clackamas Fire District No. 1 in hopes of mutually benefitting the agencies' service areas by providing additional supports for an increasing number of calls. As of December 2021, Sandy...

SANDY, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO