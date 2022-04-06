ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

ACCPD Investigating Shooting, Gang Activity

By WUGA
wuga.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage injured. Police say the incident happened shortly after 10:45 Tuesday night in the 700 block of Spring Valley Road. Officers arrived on...

www.wuga.org

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Guns#Heroin#Marijuana
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Teen shot and wounded: Athens-Clarke Co Police investigate

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded at a home on Spring Valley Road in Athens: they say injuries the 15 year-old girl were not life-threatening. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On April 5, 2022, at approximately 10:48PM, the...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

1 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood Tuesday evening. Authorities said two men have been shot at 990 New Town Circle SE near the Forest Cove Apartments. APD said Grady EMS arrived and pronounced one man dead at the scene. Investigators said the other man is in the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

1 dead after Milgen Road shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting. Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at SoHo’s Bar & Grill located at 5751 Milgen Road. When authorities arrived, they say 43-year-old Ricket Carter was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Piedmont...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy