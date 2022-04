Adonde Media, an international, multilingual podcast production company, has developed an expanded Spanish-language version of the After Ayotzinapa series, Reveal’s investigation into the 2014 kidnapping of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College in Mexico. Después de Ayotzinapa premiered March 22, with new episodes to be released every Tuesday and Thursday through April 7.

