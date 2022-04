Syracuse, N.Y. — Police are looking for a man who they say injured an officer during a struggle and drove away from a traffic stop. JaQuan Thornton, 28, of Syracuse, was stopped by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Syracuse police officers at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday on Grant Boulevard, according to both agencies. Officers stopped his vehicle because it had a stolen license plate, they said.

