PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She will be the first Black female justice when sworn in later this year. CBS3 spoke to Dr. Donna Patterson, a professor and the chair of the Department of History, Political Science and Philosophy at Delaware State University. She also directs the Africana studies program and she was very excited about the history we witnessed Thursday. “I was very happy to see this come to fruition both as someone who is chair of the Department of History, Political Science and Philosophy because definitely the history and...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO