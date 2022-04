Compared to the rest of her bandmates, MAMAMOO’s Solar is still right at the start of her solo journey. Aside from the soundtracks of K-dramas, some covers and a handful of collaborations, the singer’s sole piece of her own material came in 2020 with the refreshing and addictive single ‘Spit It Out’. Now, she’s adding more bricks to her road with her debut mini-album ‘容 : FACE’ – five tracks of low-key unpredictable R&B and pop that give us more of an idea what her individual career might look like and contribute some dazzling new additions to our playlists as summer creeps closer.

