CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday he signed the state Legislature’s $4.6 billion budget for the next fiscal year with one line-item veto. The veto concerns the transfer of $265 million from the general revenue fund to the state’s surplus account. Justice cited the Legislature’s failure to approve a measure reducing personal income tax rates as well as lawmakers’ passage of a bill requiring the Revenue secretary to deposit up to the first 50% of surplus revenues as reasons.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 22 DAYS AGO