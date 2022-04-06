CNBC Transcript: Mississippi, Nevada and New Jersey Governors Discuss Financial Education During the “Invest in You: The Governors Strategy Session on Financial Education” Event Today
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Tate Reeves, Mississippi Governor, Former State Treasurer and Chartered Financial Analyst; Steve Sisolak, Nevada Governor; and Phil Murphy, New Jersey Governor and Vice Chairman of the National Governors Association moderated by CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson live during the...www.cnbc.com
Comments / 0