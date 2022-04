Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. With no annual fee and 2% cash-back rewards in several everyday spending categories like groceries, gas and on your mobile phone bill, the Credit One Bank® Platinum Rewards Visa with No Annual Fee may seem like a good option for those not interested in paying an annual fee. But it can easily be bested by cards that earn 2% back on all areas of spending, not just a few. Many of those cards will offer additional benefits and perks too. Skip this card and go with a more rewarding option.

