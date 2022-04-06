Peoples Bank Donates to CCCHS for Theater Remodel

TUPELO • Tupelo-based shelter for neglected, abandoned and abused children, Faith Haven, Inc., has received a $200,000 contribution from Cadence Bank. Faith Haven will use the donation to provide temporary housing, food and clothing; staff nurturing and counseling services; educational assistance; medical, dental, psychological and vision exams; recreational activities and outings; and 24-hour around-the-clock care to support them physically and emotionally while easing the transition to their next placement.
