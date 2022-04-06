ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Peoples Bank Donates to CCCHS for Theater Remodel

By Lucky Knott
 1 day ago
Peoples Bank & Trust Company presented a check for $15,000 to Principal Paul Parsley for a new sound system to be installed in the theater at Coffee County High School. The theater at...

Manchester, TN
