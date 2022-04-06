ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everything Nick and Vanessa Lachey Have Said About Nick’s Divorce From Jessica Simpson

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

All in the past. Vanessa and Nick Lachey have been married for over a decade, but they're not afraid to reminisce about the beginning of their relationship — which began shortly after Nick's divorce from Jessica Simpson .

The NCIS: Hawai'i star and the 98 Degrees singer bumped into each other several times while they both had shows on MTV, but their first real connection happened after Nick split from the "With You" singer in November 2005.

“Nick and I knew each other in passing because we both worked at MTV,” Vanessa explained during a February 2020 interview with Tamron Hall . “He would come on the show to promote his album or anything he was doing at the time, and I was there working on TRL . We would just catch up and we would just talk and hang out. And then when he was single and I was single … he asked me to be in his music video.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum appeared in clips for Nick's song "What's Left of Me," which debuted in April 2006. Before they met up to film the video, however, the duo spent "hours a day" talking on the phone. When they reunited in person on set, Vanessa said she got "butterflies" from seeing him again.

In her memoir, Open Book , Simpson admitted that she was hurt when her ex-husband moved on so quickly after their breakup. When Nick's romance with Vanessa began, his divorce from the Texas native was still not finalized.

"So, Nick, you're with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me," the fashion designer wrote in diary entries included in the paperback edition of the book, released in March 2021. "I'm saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own."

Though Simpson was disappointed at the time, she later said she was happy to see that her ex had moved on and started a family. The Masked Singer winner and his wife, who tied the knot in July 2011, share three kids: Camden (born in September 2012), Brooklyn (born in January 2015) and Phoenix (born in December 2016).

"I'm happy for him now," Simpson told Entertainment Tonight in February 2020. "He's married with three beautiful children and you know, that was his purpose, and he took heartbreak and made it into something beautiful, and that's what I did as well. But you know, it took me longer to get there."

The Blonde Ambition actress wed Eric Johnson in July 2014, three years after her ex-husband exchanged vows with Vanessa. Simpson and the former NFL player share daughters Maxwell (born in May 2012) and Birdie (born in March 2019) and son Ace (born in June 2013).

Keep scrolling to see everything the Lacheys have said about Nick's split from Simpson.

Comments / 1

Related
wonderwall.com

Jessica Simpson looks super-skinny in new mirror selfie, plus more celeb news ICYMI

Jessica Simpson fans are on alert after a March 14 Instagram post. In the mirror selfie, the fashion mogul teased that she was trying out a new look, but most fans focused on her appearance, claiming she looked incredibly thin. Jessica's comments section was soon filled with words such as "concerned," "worried," "unrecognizable" and "weird." "Her face looks super thin, I hope she's ok," another fan said. She was even compared to rockers Sammy Hagar and Dee Snider. Several fans, though, chalked up her look to odd lighting and a bad angle, as they pointed to her appearance in recent Instagram pictures. Jessica never responded to the comments.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Matthew Lawrence asks judge in divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support to either party ... and says split is result of 'irreconcilable differences'

Actor Matthew Lawrence has asked the judge in his divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support for either party in a response to her February divorce filing. Lawrence, 42, asked in docs filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the court's ability to order spousal support for either party be terminated, and that a prenuptial agreement they agreed to be upheld, People reported Monday after reviewing court docs in the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Nick
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Nick Lachey
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Ncis#Mtv#Trl
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Pregnant With Twins: Report

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is reportedly ready to give her two children a new baby brother and sister!. Congratulations are in order for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon! The reality star and daughter of Mama June is pregnant with twins and expecting a baby boy and a baby girl with her husband Josh Efird, according to TMZ. Pumpkin and Josh already share 4-year-old daughter Ella Grace and baby boy Bentley Jameson, who arrived in July, 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy